Earthquake in the Tyrrhenian Sea: over 40 tremors as Civil Protection calls for checks

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Checks on building safety, reviews of reception areas and precautionary measures for the most vulnerable structures, as well as assessing the temporary suspension of public activities in non-seismic-resistant and higher-risk buildings, i.e. those with greater vulnerability and exposure.

These are the main recommendations in the notice sent by the regional Civil Protection to the municipalities of the provinces of Palermo and Messina following the seismic sequence of 22 and 23 October in the southern Tyrrhenian Sea.

More than 40 tremors have been recorded since last night. In light of the ongoing earthquake swarm, Civil Protection urges maximum caution and heightened vigilance.

The notice states that the strongest tremor had a magnitude of 5.5, recorded at 12.19pm on 23 October, with its epicentre at sea. This was followed by weaker tremors, then a 4.6-magnitude quake at 3.55pm. An initial survey found no damage, except for the collapse of sections of rocky cliffs on Alicudi and Filicudi, with no consequences.

Mayors and those responsible for public and private buildings are asked to check their safety before use, prioritising schools, hospitals, town halls, barracks, cinemas and theatres, bridges, viaducts and roads. Particular attention must be paid to already damaged or more vulnerable buildings and to non-structural elements such as stucco, chandeliers and suspended ceilings. If necessary, evacuations, clearances or precautionary activity suspensions must be ordered.

Civil Protection also recommends verifying the availability and accessibility of reception areas and reviewing evacuation plans, especially in schools. If new tremors of equal or greater intensity occur, the procedures set out in municipal emergency plans must be activated, along with municipal operational centres, even in a reduced form, as well as alerting volunteer associations.

The President of the Sicilian Region, Renato Schifani, is monitoring the situation in contact with the regional Civil Protection director general, Salvatore Cocina, who is coordinating with the national department, the prefects of Palermo and Messina, the mayors and the INGV.

Municipalities must report to the regional Civil Protection on the activities initiated and any critical issues, while keeping the public informed.