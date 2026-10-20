Hauliers’ strike ends but supermarket shelves will take days to recover, GDO warns

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PALERMO / CATANIA – Despite an agreement at the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport leading to the formal lifting of the national detention of hauliers, the fallout from the strike will still be felt for several days on the shelves of organised large-scale retail (GDO) in Sicily.

The timeline and operational challenges for a full recovery of the food logistics chain have been outlined by Giovanni Arena, regional delegate for Sicily of Federdistribuzione and CEO of the Gruppo Arena, a leading modern distribution group in Sicily.

Arena: “It will take 4-5 working days to normalise deliveries”

Commenting on the complex situation in retail outlets and regional logistics hubs, Giovanni Arena urged caution about how quickly normal service would resume:

“There is still uncertainty about the hauliers’ blockades outside Sicily – Giovanni Arena explained –. But even if everything were unblocked immediately, I do not think we will return to our usual delivery rhythm before four or five working days.”

The main issue lies in realigning extra-regional supply chains and the bottlenecks that have built up at the peninsula’s main ports and motorway junctions, as well as the time distribution centres need to sort and reorganise the backlog of goods accumulated during the detention period.

Focus on fresh produce and the cold chain

Over the next 48 hours, the absolute priority for GDO retailers will be restocking the most sensitive departments, primarily fruit and vegetables, meat, dairy and the “ultra-fresh” section – the products that have suffered the most and risked spoilage during the protest.

Supermarkets are, however, urging consumers to stay calm, assuring them that stocks of essential and long-life goods have never run out and that the local transport network is already working to fill the gaps on the shelves.