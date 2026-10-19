Misterbianco, TAR annuls €45 million waste contract. Jose Marano (Antimafia): “Unacceptable doubts, the tender must be rerun”

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

MISTERBIANCO – A political and institutional clash has erupted over waste management in Misterbianco. The ruling issued by the Catania Administrative Court (TAR), which officially annulled the award of a major contract worth over €45 million, has prompted a strong reaction from regional assembly member and vice president of the Environment and Territory Commission of the Sicilian Regional Assembly, Jose Marano.

The decision by the administrative judges came after serious omissions were found during the tender process: the winning company allegedly failed to declare pending serious charges against an individual identified as the de facto manager of the firm.

“Misterbianco cannot fall back into suspicion”

The Controcorrente representative and member of the Sicilian Regional Antimafia Commission used harsh words to comment on the case, announcing that she will submit a parliamentary question and request an urgent inspection by the Sicilian Regional Assembly.

“What has emerged from the TAR ruling on the €45 million waste contract in Misterbianco is of unheard-of gravity,” declares Jose Marano. “We cannot allow a contract of this magnitude and a service this sensitive to be overshadowed by doubts about transparency. The duty of transparency and the completeness of declarations are not optional.”

The reference inevitably harks back to the recent past of the Etna community: “Our community has already experienced firsthand the drama and trauma of the Municipality being dissolved for mafia ties, which also occurred due to infiltration and opaque dealings precisely in the waste sector. Misterbianco cannot afford the luxury of falling back into suspicion, doubt, and opacity.”

The demand: no mere review, a completely new tender is needed

For the Antimafia assembly member, a simple formal review of the procedure by the contracting authority does not represent a sufficient response to protect citizens and restore the principle of legality.

“In the face of informational omissions of this level on a €45 million contract, the only responsible institutional choice is the immediate self-protection annulment of the award and the launch of a completely transparent new tender,” Marano concludes. “As group leader and member of the Antimafia Commission, I demand clarity and will verify every step: on legality and the protection of our territory, we will not take a single step back.”