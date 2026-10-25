Noxious fumes in Priolo Gargallo: inspections begin at industrial site, reports sent to Syracuse Public Prosecutor’s Office

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PRIOLO GARGALLO (SR) – Investigations and technical work are continuing at full speed to shed light on the serious issue of noxious fumes and odours that affected Priolo Gargallo on Saturday 24 October.

Today, the Municipal Police sent a detailed report to the mayor Pippo Gianni, who – as soon as the incident was reported – activated emergency procedures to establish what had happened and gather the necessary information to report to the judicial authorities.

Task force raid at the ISAB Sud plant

Following the alarm in the town, an institutional task force was formed, including the mayor Pippo Gianni, the deputy mayor Alessandro Biamonte, members of the municipal Civil Protection, the Municipal Police and technicians from ARPA Sicilia.

The working group went directly to the ISAB Sud plant, making immediate contact with the heads of the various departments and requesting detailed information on operational arrangements and any anomalies recorded. During the initial checks and the statements taken on site, it emerged that several areas of the plant were undergoing maintenance and clean-up work.

Air samples taken with canisters until 2.30am: documents sent to Public Prosecutor’s Office

Environmental monitoring operations were not limited to the perimeter of the industrial area. Judicial police officers from the Priolo Gargallo command and ARPA Syracuse technical staff conducted an extensive air sampling campaign in the main streets of the town centre – particularly in the areas where the fumes were most strongly detected – using specific sampling equipment (canisters).

The technical checks and site reports continued without interruption until 2.30am.

All inspection reports, monitoring data and air samples collected have been officially sent to the Syracuse Public Prosecutor’s Office, which will now assess whether to open an investigation and determine any liability for the alleged dangerous disposal of substances and air pollution.