Sant’Antonio Nursing Home in Lentini: Storm Over Medical Records, Carlo Auteri Calls for Resignation of Medical Director

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LENTINI – Political and institutional tensions are rising over the management of residents at the Sant’Antonio Nursing Home in Lentini and the transparency of health data. Regional Assembly member Carlo Auteri has launched a fresh attack on local health officials, formally calling for the resignation of Andrea Conti, head of the medical department at Lentini Hospital, and urging in-depth investigations by the ASP of Siracusa and the judiciary.

Emergency Room Figures: 26 Admissions and 15 High-Severity Codes

The controversy stems from official data sent on October 15 by Gioacchino Iraci, the extraordinary commissioner of the ASP of Siracusa, concerning emergency admissions recorded between March 18 and September 18, 2026. In just six months, there were 26 emergency room admissions from the Sant’Antonio Nursing Home, involving 22 frail patients (four of whom were transported multiple times).

The triage codes bear witness to the severity of the cases:

4 red codes (maximum-level emergencies);

(maximum-level emergencies); 11 orange codes (non-deferrable urgencies);

(non-deferrable urgencies); 7 blue codes and 4 green codes.

On 22 occasions, transfers to the hospital were made by 118 ambulances. “These are significant figures that warrant immediate investigation, especially when they involve elderly and vulnerable people,” the regional parliamentarian emphasizes.

Mystery Over Medical Records and Suspicion of Refusal of Official Duties

The main point of contention concerns the handling of medical documentation. Auteri denounces irregularities in the procedures for transmitting 25 medical records, which he claims were transferred from the medical department in Lentini to the ASP’s health directorate, led by Salvatore Madonia, through informal exchanges and without any official trace.

Adding to the tension is the suspicion of deliberate obstruction to prevent parliamentary oversight: “During my discussions in Lentini, I learned that a specific phrase had been uttered: “We must not give Auteri the medical records.” This is a very serious matter. When I reported it to Commissioner Iraci, he literally jumped out of his seat.”

The deputy recalled that on October 2 he had already submitted a formal note invoking Article 328 of the Penal Code (refusal and omission of official duties) and requesting internal checks to verify any criminal or disciplinary liability.

Call for Resignation of Medical Director Conti

In light of what has emerged, the regional deputy’s position is unequivocal: “I am calling for the resignation of Andrea Conti, head of the medical department at Lentini Hospital. The handling of this matter has compromised the relationship of trust essential for a role of such responsibility. This is not a personal battle against anyone, but a battle for truth and the protection of the most vulnerable citizens.”