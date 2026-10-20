Sicilian motorways: CAS denies closures as MIT presses on safety and Cgil protest looms

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

MESSINA / PALERMO – “Reports of imminent closures on certain motorway sections or of new speed limits different from those currently in force are entirely without factual basis.”

In an official statement, the Consorzio Autostrade Siciliane (CAS) flatly denied rumours of an impending traffic paralysis or a blanket reduction of speed limits to 60 km/h on the A18 Catania-Messina and A20 Messina-Palermo routes.

The alarm had been triggered by findings in a technical report by Placido Migliorino, an inspector and official at the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport (MIT), which highlighted serious concerns about the age of the lateral safety barriers and suggested drastic precautionary measures if the operator failed to act promptly.

The concession issue and MIT’s accounting queries

The ministry, led by Matteo Salvini, confirmed it had urged CAS to adopt the necessary measures to safeguard road safety, noting that legal and operational responsibility for traffic lies solely with the operator. The MIT has also requested accounting clarifications on the use of funds.

This point appears crucial: last July the ministry launched the procedure to revoke the concession for the two motorways. Failure to fully or partially comply with the safety prescriptions issued in July could accelerate the revocation process.

For its part, CAS claims it has “begun numerous modernisation and maintenance works across all sections of the A20 and A18 — including the renewal of horizontal road markings and construction sites between Cefalù and Santo Stefano di Camastra, with tunnels such as Langenia and Sant’Ambrogio and viaducts such as Pollina and Tusa — with the stated aim of improving safety and usability of the network”.

Cgil Sicilia protest tomorrow: convoys from Catania and Messina

To defend the right to mobility and highlight maintenance delays, Cgil Sicilia together with its construction (Fillea) and transport (Filt) branches has called a day of action for tomorrow, Wednesday 21 October.

Two motorcades will set off at 9am from the toll booths in Catania and Messina, converging around 10am at the Calatabiano service area (Messina direction).

“The overall state of the roads, including secondary ones, suggests that even minor changes in traffic flow would create a critical situation for travellers,” said the Cgil Sicilia general secretary, Alfio Mannino. “Safety comes first, and it is good that the veil has been lifted on the lack of action and the delays of those who should have acted. We call on the regional government not to pass the buck and to tackle the island’s structural transport problems, including provincial roads and the rail network, which is currently heavily affected by the closure of the Syracuse-Catania line.”

Key phrases

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Tags

CAS, Autostrade Siciliane, MIT, Cgil Sicilia, Alfio Mannino, A18, A20, Transport, Mobility, Infrastructure, Sicilia Da Vivere