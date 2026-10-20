Siracusa: 24/7 drug-dealing hub dismantled, three arrested

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

A drug-dealing hub operating 24 hours a day, with hundreds of narcotics transactions, mainly cocaine. This is the picture that emerged from investigations by the Squadra Mobile of the Siracusa Police Headquarters, which led to the execution of a preventive custody order in prison against three Siracusa residents, accused, in various capacities, of criminal association aimed at drug trafficking.

The measure concerns a man who was already under house arrest and two other suspects, already detained for another case. After the formalities, the 26-year-old was also taken to prison.

The organization of the drug-dealing hub

The investigative activity, launched in June 2021, reportedly allowed the reconstruction of a stable organization operating in the upper part of the city, with a clear division of tasks among the participants.

According to investigators, at the top of the group was an individual considered the promoter and organizer of the illegal activity. The drug-dealing hub was allegedly set up inside a building, where drug sales and other activities related to narcotics trafficking were managed.

The system also included lookouts, tasked with monitoring the area and shuttling between the point of sale and the building’s terrace, used as an operational base.

On the other floors of the building, the storage and custody of drug supplies and the money earned from sales were organized, along with the packaging of the substances.

Weekly earnings of up to €700

The organization allegedly guaranteed participants weekly earnings differentiated based on the roles performed. In particular, pushers would have received amounts ranging from €250 to €700 per week, while lookouts would have been paid half of what was given to the sales staff.

The profits from drug dealing would have been used to support the individual members and to finance the organization’s activities.

The evidence gathered during the investigations led the judiciary to issue the precautionary measure.