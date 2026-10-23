Augusta: over €1.6 million from the regional budget as Auteri outlines funds for lighting, Brucoli and coastal roads

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AUGUSTA (SR) – The package of funding allocated to the city of Augusta under the recent budget variation approved by the Sicilian Regional Assembly amounts to €1,640,000. The details were disclosed by Carlo Auteri, the Fratelli d’Italia member of the Assembly, who outlined the three public works in the Megara Hyblaea area that have secured regional funding.

This set of interventions ranges from the regeneration of historic and architectural heritage to the securing of coastal road arteries, as well as energy savings for municipal services.

The three projects in detail: Brucoli, Faro Santa Croce and lighting

The allocation of regional funds to the Municipality of Augusta addresses three strategic lines of action:

Road upgrade between Faro Santa Croce and Brucoli (€840,000): The largest share will fund a restyling and extraordinary maintenance of the road surface on the coastal stretch between the Faro Santa Croce area and the seaside hamlet of Brucoli. The works will include dedicated pedestrian paths and the installation of new street furniture;

The largest share will fund a restyling and extraordinary maintenance of the road surface on the coastal stretch between the Faro Santa Croce area and the seaside hamlet of Brucoli. The works will include dedicated pedestrian paths and the installation of new street furniture; Regeneration of Brucoli’s Aragonese Castle (€500,000): Half a million euros for the restoration and urban enhancement of the ancient defensive monument, a historic symbol of Augusta’s seaside village;

Half a million euros for the restoration and urban enhancement of the ancient defensive monument, a historic symbol of Augusta’s seaside village; Energy-efficient public lighting (€300,000): Funds earmarked for modernising the lighting network to cut energy consumption and improve road safety.

Auteri: “Turn these resources into real building sites”

“These are important resources, the result of targeted work at Palazzo dei Normanni to provide concrete answers to the territory’s needs,” said the member of the Assembly, Carlo Auteri. “Augusta needs investments that improve citizens’ quality of life, enhance its beauty and make public spaces safer.”

Commenting on the individual spending items, the ARS parliamentarian added: “The upgrade of the link between Faro Santa Croce and Brucoli represents an opportunity both in terms of road access and of liveability and tourism. Likewise, investing in the Aragonese Castle means recognising and protecting the value of our history. The credibility of politics is measured by the ability to turn listening to communities into opportunities: we will closely monitor the administrative steps so that the funding soon translates into operational building sites for the province of Syracuse.”