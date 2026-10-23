Bankruptcy: Augusta man to serve four-year sentence

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

The Carabinieri of Augusta station have arrested a 71-year-old man to serve a custodial order issued by the Public Prosecutor’s Office at the Court of Appeal in Milan. After the usual formalities, the man was taken to Augusta prison, where he must serve his sentence.

The 71-year-old, who has a criminal record for property offences, was sentenced to four years and seven months in prison for tax evasion and fraudulent bankruptcy.

The alleged offences date back to 2015, when the tax crime is said to have been committed in Gallarate, in the province of Varese, and to 2019, in Modena.

The arrest was carried out by the Carabinieri under the judicial authority’s order to enforce the custodial sentence.

The man was then placed in Augusta prison to serve his term.