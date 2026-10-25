Car flips multiple times on Ragusa-Mare road: one injured taken to hospital

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Photo Franco Assenza

RAGUSA – Moments of great fear this morning along the Ragusa-Mare provincial road (SP 25), one of the main routes connecting the Hyblaean area. In the initial stretch of the road leading from the city towards the coast, just after the city exit, a serious single-vehicle crash occurred.

For reasons still under investigation by the authorities, the driver of a black car suddenly lost control of the vehicle while travelling along the road.

The crash: car flipped multiple times at high speed

According to initial reports gathered at the scene, the car – after losing traction with the road surface – flipped over multiple times at high speed, ending its violent skid upside down and crumpled on the edge of the carriageway, sustaining extensive damage to the bodywork and interior.

The impact and the sight of the destroyed car immediately raised the alarm among passing motorists, who called the emergency services.

118 medical teams and Carabinieri investigations

Medical teams from 118 arrived swiftly at the scene in an ambulance. The crew provided initial emergency treatment to the injured occupant trapped inside the wrecked vehicle, arranging for immediate transfer to hospital for further diagnostic checks and a thorough assessment of the injuries sustained.

Technical investigations to precisely determine the cause of the crash (with possible factors including high speed, distraction or a sudden illness) have been entrusted to the Carabinieri, who also managed traffic and restored safe conditions on the road.