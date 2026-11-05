Catania: the association of Italian municipalities presents Sicily’s municipal museum network with over 100 councils and 230 sites in a single cultural infrastructure

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

CATANIA – Building a genuine regional cultural infrastructure capable of overcoming local fragmentation and supporting authorities in managing and promoting cultural heritage. With this goal, the Sicily municipal museum network continues to expand. The project, promoted by the association of Italian municipalities (ANCI) in Sicily, now involves over 100 councils and around 230 museums and cultural sites across the island.

A progress report and development outlook were presented in Catania at the ArtLab forum, where the institutional collaboration launched with the Fitzcarraldo Foundation was underscored to place culture at the heart of local development plans.

Words from ANCI Sicily’s secretary general Mario Emanuele Alvano

In his speech, ANCI Sicily’s secretary general, Mario Emanuele Alvano, highlighted the origins and aims of the network:

“Councils hold an extraordinary part of Sicily’s cultural heritage, but they often lack the resources and professional expertise to enhance it. The network was created to build an independent cultural body with its own identity. ANCI Sicily’s challenge is to turn a fragmented heritage into a system capable of producing knowledge and development, especially supporting smaller centres.”

Digitalisation, accessibility and the future foundation

Among the tools already operational and the projects under development are major innovations for visitors and residents: