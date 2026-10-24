Ciane-Saline reserve: Gilistro says €5.5m project must be revised

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

The redevelopment of the Ciane-Saline reserve begins with an initial allocation of €200,000, but the aim is more ambitious: to rethink the planned interventions, protect the ecosystem and return to Syracuse a natural heritage that residents and visitors can enjoy. This is the approach outlined by Carlo Gilistro, a member of the Sicilian Regional Assembly for the Five Star Movement, who spoke at yesterday’s open Municipal council meeting on the future of the area, managed by the Free association of municipalities (the former province).

Gilistro claimed credit for the result achieved through his own amendment, which enabled the first phase of redevelopment to begin, from the river mouth to the floodgates. “We cannot allow it to be left like this. I am pleased to have facilitated a first step towards revival, but my vision is much broader,” he said, stressing the need to make the reserve accessible to children, young people and families.

At the centre of the debate was the €5.5 million project, criticised by many for choices deemed inadequate to the area’s real needs. On this point, the assembly member announced his intention to closely monitor the revision of the interventions, involving experts and technical specialists. “I am even prepared to chain myself up if it is not revised and tailored to what is necessary, with expert input,” he stated.

After discussions with the regional minister and the director general, Gilistro announced the start of talks to reshape the project. He explained that approval had been necessary to avoid losing the available funds, but he had been guaranteed the chance to make changes. “I will check every euro spent at every stage,” he promised.

Among the priorities identified are protecting the riverbanks, defending the vegetation from invasive species and controlling impactful activities in the area around the river mouth. The vision also includes an intermodal transport network, cycle and pedestrian paths and water-based travel, with the goal of integrating the reserve into the city’s access routes and fostering new tourism and employment opportunities.

Gilistro’s vision also includes picnic areas, educational workshops for young people and activities linked to papyrus processing, a tradition intrinsic to the area. “Imagine how many jobs this facility could create,” he emphasised, highlighting the cultural and productive value of this activity.