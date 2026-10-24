Nexus: 29 at sit-in to demand Italia’s resignation

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

Only 29 people took to the streets in Syracuse this morning to demand the resignation of mayor Francesco Italia after the Nexus affair. The protesters gathered in via Catania, where the planned march was replaced by a sit-in, closely monitored by the police unit for political crime and terrorism (Digos) and other law enforcement.

Behind a banner, participants reiterated their call for the mayor to step down and announced further protests. “We put the low turnout down to the censorship we have faced in recent days,” said Giorgio Nanì La Terra, one of the organisers.

He explained that they intend to return to the streets every Saturday until the mayor resigns. The organisers also announced they would be outside Palazzo Vermexio during the Municipal council meeting at which the motion of no confidence will be discussed.