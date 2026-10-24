Cannata to Vinciullo: “you are inconsistent in your judgment of Italia”

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

“Vincenzo Vinciullo is trying to shift the political debate from Syracuse to Avola, but he forgets one detail: I am not the mayor of Avola and I have never asked Melilli’s mayor, Carta of the MPA, to join his municipal executive. The real issue here is very simple: does Grande Sicilia truly want to help build an alternative to the Italia administration, or does it intend to keep supporting it?” This was stated by Luca Cannata, Fratelli d’Italia MP, in response to the statements by Grande Sicilia’s provincial commissioner, Vincenzo Vinciullo.

“I have no problem sharing a unified political path with all the centre-right forces in every municipality of the province,” he stressed. “We have demonstrated this in practice, even in Lentini’s local elections, where Fratelli d’Italia supported the MPA’s mayoral candidate. I therefore do not accept lessons in consistency from someone who, instead of answering a precise question about the no-confidence motion in Syracuse, prefers to change the subject.” Cannata then recalled the positions previously expressed by Vinciullo himself regarding mayor Francesco Italia.

“I wonder if we are talking about the same Vinciullo who for years fiercely attacked the Italia administration, going so far as to call it a failure and to support the need for a no-confidence motion,” he said. “Is this the same Vinciullo who judged the mayor politically inadequate? What has changed in the meantime? First, Italia was not good enough, and now he must be defended? Vinciullo is clutching at straws, but the issue remains purely political. I did not ask him to choose between me and someone else. I asked that the centre-right be consistent with its own positions and that, faced with the possibility of passing a no-confidence motion against an administration it has criticised for years, it shows with actions which side it is on. A debate on the coalition across the entire province is always possible, and I have never shied away from this path. But it cannot become a pretext to avoid taking political responsibility in Syracuse. Vinciullo should set his mind at rest: Fratelli d’Italia will continue to work to build a credible alternative to the Italia administration. Now we are waiting for a clear answer on the no-confidence motion from Vinciullo and Carta. The rest are merely attempts to shift attention.”