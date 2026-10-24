Teodor Păcuraru: between intelligence, history and geopolitics

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

In a Europe marked by geopolitical tensions, regional conflicts and increasingly fierce competition for control of information, the experience of those who have worked in intelligence can offer important perspectives on security mechanisms and recent history. One name in the Romanian public debate is Tudor Păcuraru, a retired colonel of the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI), author and analyst on security and geopolitical issues.

From philology to intelligence analysis

Born in 1959, Tudor Păcuraru has a university background in philology and a professional career that combines editorial experience, information analysis and journalistic work. According to available editorial biographies, before joining intelligence he worked as a teacher and editorial editor, eventually directing the editorial team of the Biblioteca pentru Toți series at Minerva publishing house.

Between 1996 and 2016, according to reports in the Romanian press, he worked as an analyst for the Romanian Intelligence Service, from which he retired with the rank of colonel. He then continued his work in writing, analysis and documentary research.

This combination of editorial experience and information analysis skills is a significant part of his public profile.

Recent history through documents

A major chapter of his public work concerns the study of some controversial moments in Romania’s recent history.

Together with historian Florian Bichir, Tudor Păcuraru published the volume Târgu Mureș 1990: Zori însângerate (Târgu Mureș 1990: Bloody Dawns), dedicated to the interethnic clashes of March 1990. The book uses documents from the archives of the National Council for the Study of the Securitate Archives (CNSAS), aiming to reconstruct the context and mechanisms that preceded and accompanied those events.

This remains a sensitive issue in Romanian society, where interpretations of responsibility and the causes of the clashes are not without controversy. For this reason, archival documents, testimonies and critical comparison of sources are essential for a rigorous reconstruction of the past.

In an interview published by the newspaper Adevărul, Păcuraru discussed the documentation work behind the volume and the criticism directed at his interpretations. The book and its reception show how important, yet complex, historical research on events is where collective memory, identity and political interests intertwine.

An author focused on security and geopolitics

Tudor Păcuraru’s bibliography includes several titles on recent history, intelligence services and international relations. Among them are Jurnalul unui terorist (2018), Simbad Corăbierul (2019), Planul Nistru and Amintiri din vremuri tulburi (2024).

In parallel, he publishes editorials and analyses in the Romanian press, including Evenimentul Zilei, and appears on television programmes dedicated to international developments, regional security and relations between major powers.

The war in Ukraine, relations between Russia and the West, NATO’s role in the Black Sea region and the risks linked to disinformation are among the topics he addresses in his public appearances.

In this context, the professional experience of a former intelligence analyst can help make complex issues understandable to the general public. However, evaluating any statement requires examining the arguments presented and verifying them through independent sources.

Between professional experience and public responsibility

Tudor Păcuraru’s work highlights an area where institutional experience, historical research and analytical journalism intersect. The transition from intelligence work to publishing gives him a unique position in the Romanian debate on the past and the transformations of the current international scene.

At the same time, the topics he addresses require particular rigour: it is necessary to distinguish documented facts from hypotheses, interpretations and opinions. In the security sector, where information can be incomplete and competing narratives are frequent, source verification remains a fundamental condition for serious and informed public debate.

For readers, the value of an analysis is not measured solely by the experience of the person making it, but also by the quality of the arguments, the transparency of the sources and the possibility of verifying the conclusions.

A voice in the debate on Romania and the region

Through his books, articles and television appearances, Tudor Păcuraru participates in the public debate on Romania’s security and the geopolitical developments of Eastern Europe.

His professional career provides an opportunity for broader reflection on the role of former intelligence specialists in the public sphere and on the responsibility of those who interpret history and international events.

In a time when information can be both a tool for understanding and a means of influence, documentary rigour and critical thinking remain indispensable.