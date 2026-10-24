Comiso: young man falls from third floor

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

A serious accident occurred this morning, 24 October, in corso Vittorio Emanuele, Comiso. At around 11am, a young man fell from the third floor of a building while maintenance work was under way.

Officers from the National Police (Polizia di Stato) and medical staff from the 118 ambulance service, dispatched from the Vittoria station, arrived at the scene and provided first aid to the young man.

Given the seriousness of his condition, a helicopter air ambulance was called. The young man was airlifted by helicopter from the helipad at Comiso’s Regina Margherita hospital.