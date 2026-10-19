David Rossi case: Inquiry Commission breakthrough – “It was an intimidation mission that went wrong”

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ROME / SIENA – A sensational investigative breakthrough dramatically reopens the mystery surrounding the death of David Rossi, the former head of communications at Monte dei Paschi di Siena who fell from the window of his office at Palazzo Salimbeni on March 6, 2013.

A new line of inquiry, reconstructed by consultants for the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry of the Chamber of Deputies, is taking shape within a prison. This emerged following the presentation of the accusatory framework by the president of the Palazzo San Macuto inquiry commission, Gianluca Vinci.

Prison conversations and two converging testimonies

The breakthrough stems from a series of confidential conversations that the commission’s technical experts and consultants conducted inside a prison with several inmates. In particular, two key testimonies – gathered separately from a detained businessman and a second inmate – are deemed fully overlapping and converging by the parliamentary investigators.

According to the two witnesses, David Rossi’s fatal fall from his office window was not the result of a voluntary act or suicide, but rather the dramatic escalation of an intimidation mission that went wrong, carried out against him on the evening of March 6, thirteen years ago.

The evidence collected and the findings emerging from the Parliamentary Commission’s records will now be brought to the attention of the competent judicial authorities to allow for appropriate on-site verification and to determine any criminal liability in a case that continues to spark nationwide public debate.