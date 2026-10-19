CNA Siracusa: “With the Post Tour, buyers discover the area’s offerings”

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

Eight buyers from the United States, Germany and Portugal visited Siracusa, Noto, Avola, Marzamemi and Palazzolo Acreide from October 16 to 18. The occasion was the fourth edition of the Post Tour promoted by CNA Siracusa as part of the national CNA tourism promotion program linked to the international TTG trade fair in Rimini. The data are from CNA Turismo Siracusa.

During the weekend of territorial promotion, the delegation met the mayors of the municipalities on the itinerary and numerous businesses in the experiential offering: crafts, food and wine, culture, nature and hospitality. The format thus confirms its function:

it takes international operators out of the trade fair spaces and puts them in direct contact with those who build the province’s tourism product every day.

The goal is to give continuity to the contacts initiated and to coordinate institutions and businesses on a common strategy for positioning in foreign markets.

“The fourth edition confirms that our territory has an experiential offering capable of appealing to international markets,” says Fabio Salonia, president of CNA Turismo Siracusa. “We thank all the businesses that participated and the mayors who welcomed the buyers. This is the network that makes our proposal credible.”

A special thank you goes to the Arenella Resort of VOI Hotels for the hospitality extended to the delegation. It is a leading operator for the entire area and a reference partner for initiatives of this kind.

“Organization and logistics were handled by Valdinoto Tours of Maria Iangliaeva Gallitto, regional president of CNA Turismo,” emphasizes Salonia. “Their professionalism ensured an intense and well-balanced program, which allowed the buyers to truly get to know the different facets of the province.”