Expensive diesel: decisive Salvini-CTS summit in Milan: “Meeting brought forward, ready to lift port stoppage”

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PALERMO / MILAN – The crucial knot of the transport dispute that has been holding Sicily’s economy in suspense for days is moving to Milan. An urgent meeting has been scheduled for tomorrow, Tuesday, October 20, between the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini, and the leaders of the Comitato Trasportatori Siciliani (CTS), led by coordinator Salvatore Bella.

The appointment represents the fundamental turning point to determine whether the stoppage of cargo handling activities in the island’s ports can be lifted within the next few hours or whether the open-ended protest will further intensify.

Salvatore Bella (CTS): “Invitation appreciated, confident in agreement”

Confirming the anticipation for the institutional summit is CTS coordinator Salvatore Bella himself, who emphasizes the climate of willingness to engage in dialogue while reiterating the firmness of the economic demands put forward by the sector:

“We thank the minister Salvini for the invitation extended to the CTS – states Bella –. We are confident that he will accept our requests and that we will thus, as early as tomorrow, be able to lift the stoppage and resume our activities regularly within Sicily’s ports.”

The committee also reiterates that the vehicles of member companies currently remain parked in parking areas without carrying out road blocks, and confirms the guarantee of land transit for fruit and vegetables via the ferries of the Strait of Messina.

The key issues on the table: arrears, diesel tax credits and marebonus

The meeting’s anticipation – initially scheduled for October 27 – is the result of pressing discussions conducted over the weekend by the president of the Sicilian Region Renato Schifani, the vice president Luca Sammartino and the president of the Sicilian Regional Assembly Gaetano Galvagno with the Ministry’s leadership.

The requests put forward by the sector are precise and economically and financially quantified:

€104 million for the immediate unlocking of overdue payments;

for the immediate unlocking of overdue payments; €70 million allocated for the years 2026-2027 to reduce maritime continuity costs;

allocated for the years 2026-2027 to reduce maritime continuity costs; €430 million in diesel tax credits in relation to the applications already submitted by companies;

in diesel tax credits in relation to the applications already submitted by companies; €400 million to cover the time windows left without regulatory protections and the request for permanent involvement of the CTS in transport consultation tables.

The outcome of the Milan meeting will determine whether Sicily can avoid the paralysis of goods and restart the logistics chain as early as tomorrow afternoon.

Key phrases

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Tags

Matteo Salvini, Salvatore Bella, Road Haulage, Expensive Diesel, Sicily Ports, Renato Schifani, Luca Sammartino, Gaetano Galvagno, Ministry of Transport, Sicily Economy, Sicilia Da Vivere