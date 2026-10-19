Pipeline Damage from Blackouts: Teracati Reservoir Repaired, Water Supply Restored in Ortigia and Borgata

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

SIRACUSA – The emergency water crisis affecting large parts of Siracusa’s urban center in recent hours has been resolved. Aretusacque has announced the completion of urgent technical repairs on the supply pipelines feeding the strategic Teracati reservoir, which had been compromised by repeated power blackouts across the province.

The electrical grid failures had caused the shutdown and damage of the pumping systems at the facility, leading to sudden interruptions in the supply of drinking water to two of the city’s most populous districts, Ortigia and the Borgata.

Reservoir Refilling Underway: Supply to Resume in the Evening

Operational teams and technicians from the water utility worked nonstop to locate and repair the damage along the supply pipelines. With the on-site work now complete, the company has officially begun refilling the Teracati reservoir.

As this is a critical storage infrastructure for maintaining proper network pressure, the gradual return to normal service for residential and commercial users remains dependent on reaching minimum reservoir levels. According to the utility’s estimates, full service restoration is expected by late this evening, October 19.

The Company’s Thanks to Citizens

Aretusacque is continuously monitoring water levels and pressure along the main pipelines in the historic center.

The company has formally thanked the residents, businesses, and tourism operators of Ortigia and Borgata for their cooperation and patience during the emergency, reaffirming its commitment to swift action to ensure the continuity of the integrated water service across the entire provincial capital.