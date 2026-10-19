Serie A, Monza crushes Cagliari with a 4-0 rout at U-Power Stadium

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

MONZA – A display of strength and a show of maturity from Monza, who overwhelmed Cagliari with a resounding 4-0 win in the match for the seventh round of the Serie A championship.

A game dominated from start to finish by the home side, who managed to break the deadlock in the first half and then ran riot in the second half, exploiting the spaces conceded by the Sardinian defense.

The match: Kouadio opens the scoring, Varela nets a brace

The deadlock was broken at the 39th minute of the first half by Kouadio, who skillfully capitalized on a sweeping move by the Brianza team and beat the Cagliari goalkeeper with a precise strike.

In the second half, Monza immediately stepped up the pressure: at the 47th minute (2nd minute of the second half), Varela doubled the lead, quick to exploit an opponent’s defensive lapse. At the 66th minute, the third goal arrived from Robinson, who effectively sealed the game with a powerful shot from inside the penalty area.

To seal the final 4-0 was Varela again at the 79th minute, completing his personal brace at the end of a lethal counterattack that left the Sardinian team with no escape.

Three crucial points for Monza, who climb the table and regain morale and flair in their play, while for Cagliari it was a night to forget after ninety minutes of disappointment.