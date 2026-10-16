FdI Launches “None Remain Hidden” Campaign in Palermo Against the Full Veil: Open Clash with the PD

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PALERMO – Political controversy erupts in Palermo over the issues of integration and women’s rights. Fratelli d’Italia is promoting its national campaign “None Remain Hidden” in the Sicilian capital as well, a petition drive in support of a parliamentary bill to ban the full veil (burqa and niqab) in public places and counter religious separatism and Islamic fundamentalism.

The event is scheduled for Sunday, October 18, at 10:30 AM in via Magliocco, where the party’s national, regional and local leaders will gather. Among the announced attendees are national immigration spokesperson Sara Kelany, regional commissioner Luca Sbardella, provincial coordinators Raoul Russo and Antonio Rini, member of the Sicilian Regional Assembly Carolina Varchi, member of the Sicilian Regional Assembly Fabrizio Ferrara, regional ministers Alessandro Aricò and Francesco Scarpinato, MEP Giuseppe Milazzo, Undersecretary Giampiero Cannella, councillor Dario Falzone and Deputy Mayor Brigida Alaimo.

Fratelli d’Italia’s Reasons: “Women’s Dignity and Security Are Non-Negotiable”

The initiative follows the recent decree by the Meloni government to ban the burqa and niqab in school classrooms. FdI representatives explain that the proposal aims to tackle extreme phenomena:

“Women’s dignity, security and gender equality are non-negotiable. The full veil, forced marriages and virginity certificates are manifestations of Islamic fundamentalism that we aim to counter with this bill. The initiative also seeks to ensure greater transparency regarding foreign funding for places of worship, promoting emancipation and preventing religious separatism, which creates fertile ground for extremism,” the promoters argue.

PD’s Attack: “Divisive Propaganda and Ideological Crusade”

The Democratic Party responds swiftly and harshly, with Valentina Chinnici, member of the Sicilian Regional Assembly and regional deputy secretary for the PD, strongly condemning the street initiative:

“Fratelli d’Italia chooses the street to spread propaganda, turning a complex issue into an electoral manifesto. This petition drive is a demagogic operation that does not address the root causes of the problem. Women’s dignity is not defended by signing under a gazebo. Banning an item of clothing by law does not free women: freedom comes from guaranteeing access to education, work, economic independence and full citizenship,” Chinnici states.

The PD member adds that gender violence and forced marriages must be fought by strengthening social services and anti-violence centers, upholding Palermo’s tradition of welcome and interreligious dialogue.