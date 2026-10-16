Summit in Aci Castello: Over 70 mayors to discuss the future of Forza Italia in Sicily

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ACI CASTELLO (CATANIA) – Over 70 Sicilian mayors from Forza Italia gathered in Aci Castello for a summit of the party’s administrators, called by the regional commissioner, Nino Minardo. The meeting focused on the financial and organizational emergency facing the Municipalities ahead of the upcoming budget maneuvers by the Sicilian Region and the State, as well as defining strategies for future electoral deadlines.

Tajani to the mayors: “You are the soul of the party; I will be your ambassador in Rome”

The proceedings opened with a video call from the national secretary and deputy prime minister Antonio Tajani, who reiterated the key role of local administrators:

“You are the soul of our party, because the mayor represents the image of every city. A party rooted in the territory cannot fail to value its mayors. Whatever you need to help you, let us know: it is my duty to help you provide concrete answers to citizens. Consider me your bridge, your ambassador in Rome,” Tajani emphasized.

The secretary also recalled the ongoing battle in Brussels for flexibility and the defense of cohesion funds intended for the Mezzogiorno and Sicily. Looking ahead to the next electoral appointments (regional and national), Tajani urged the mayors to run personally and lead a renewal open to civil society to confirm Forza Italia as a majority force on the Island.

Minardo’s requests: unlocking the PNRR, hiring and more funds for local authorities

Echoing the same sentiment, regional commissioner Nino Minardo reaffirmed the central role of mayors in party governance and decision-making processes:

Stable relationship with the Sicilian Region: “We want a stable and direct relationship between our administrators, the party, and our representatives in the Sicilian Region and Parliament”.

“We want a stable and direct relationship between our administrators, the party, and our representatives in the Sicilian Region and Parliament”. Municipalities’ emergencies: Addressing ANCI Sicilia’s requests for increased financial transfers to local authorities, tackling staff shortages, supporting social and school services, and implementing PNRR investments.

Addressing ANCI Sicilia’s requests for increased financial transfers to local authorities, tackling staff shortages, supporting social and school services, and implementing PNRR investments. Adequate resources: “We cannot ask mayors to provide ever-better services without guaranteeing adequate resources and efficient administrative tools. We will bring these requests to the decision-making bodies,” Minardo guaranteed.

Minardo finally summarized the spirit of the meeting: “The strength of a party is not measured only by how many administrators it elects, but by how well it helps them to govern effectively.”