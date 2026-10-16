Legionella emergency in Palermo: students from Virgilio Marone – Tomaselli school relocated, hospitality at Meli and De Gasperi

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PALERMO – An emergency accommodation plan has been identified to allow students from the Istituto Comprensivo “Publio Virgilio Marone – Tomaselli” in Palermo to resume lessons. Teaching activities had been suspended due to the closure of the school’s three city sites following the detection of legionella in the water system.

The interim solution was defined at the end of an operational summit promoted by the municipal administration, attended by the councillor for Education Aristide Tamajo, the heads of the Prevention Department of Palermo’s ASP, the regional school superintendent and the headteachers of the schools involved.

The map of class relocations

The institutional agreement redistributes students from the three school levels to nearby city school facilities to minimise disruption for families:

Lower secondary school: The 36 classes from the middle schools will be accommodated in the classrooms of Liceo Classico “Meli” .

The from the middle schools will be accommodated in the classrooms of . Primary school: The 13 classes from the primary schools will be hosted in the sites of Istituto Comprensivo “De Gasperi” (divided between the main De Gasperi site and the Pecoraro site).

The from the primary schools will be hosted in the sites of (divided between the main De Gasperi site and the Pecoraro site). Kindergarten: For the youngest children, accommodation is planned at the Monti Iblei site, whose effective activation remains subject to individual family consent.

Mayor Lagalla: “A concrete response to end uncertainty”

Palermo’s mayor, Roberto Lagalla, commented on the situation, thanking the school institutions for their cooperation and stressing the priority of guaranteeing the right to education:

“I thank councillor Aristide Tamajo and all the municipal offices that worked to find a solution, but above all the headteachers of the Monti Iblei, De Gasperi and Meli schools, who have shown, in a moment of difficulty, great availability and an extraordinary spirit of solidarity,” the mayor stated.

Lagalla highlighted the repercussions that the prolonged stoppage was causing for the community: