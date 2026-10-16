Sicilian regional elections: Di Paola (M5S), “No to civic candidates, the candidate does not have to be from the PD. I am available”

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PALERMO – The Five Star Movement sets its boundaries and reveals its cards ahead of the upcoming regional elections in Sicily. In an interview on the programme “L’Intervista” hosted by Filippo Romeo on Rei Tv, the M5S regional coordinator and member of the Sicilian Regional Assembly, Nuccio Di Paola, outlined the ideal profile for the presidential candidate of the so-called “broad field” coalition, while also expressing his own availability to lead the progressive coalition.

Rejection of civic candidates and openness on nominations: “Beyond the PD”

The Sicilian Five Star leader immediately clarified the requirements that the coalition’s top figure must meet, ruling out candidates from outside traditional politics and calling on the coalition parties to take responsibility:

“We do not want candidates from the civic world. And above all, it is not necessary to look within the PD for a possible presidential candidate. If there isn’t one, we can choose from the available options already on the table,” Di Paola stated.

According to the regional assembly member, whoever leads the challenge against the centre-right must have solid administrative expertise: “We need a candidate who knows the regional machinery, the assembly, the territory and the dynamics of the political forces well”.

Di Paola ready to run: “Personal ambitions must not prevail”

During his speech, the M5S coordinator confirmed his intention to personally enter the race for the leadership of the Island:

Personal availability: Di Paola confirmed his “availability to run for the presidency of the Region”, specifying however that “the candidacy must serve the unity of the coalition”.

Di Paola confirmed his “availability to run for the presidency of the Region”, specifying however that “the candidacy must serve the unity of the coalition”. Appeal for unity: “Let us assess the profiles and choose the one that can unite. Personal ambitions and egocentrism must not take over”, the assembly member emphasised.

Three-point strategy: government team immediately and the president’s list

To reach a shared synthesis and avoid repeating past mistakes, Nuccio Di Paola proposed a well-structured working method that goes beyond simply choosing the name at the top of the list: