Fires and disasters in Syracuse: Spada (PD) says €3.5 million allocated for families and businesses

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SYRACUSE / PALERMO – A turning point has arrived after more than three years for the hundreds of families and businesses in the province of Syracuse hit by the devastating fires of summer 2023 and the subsequent violent flooding that lashed the Syracuse area. As part of the budget variation approved by the Sicilian Regional Assembly (ARS), €3.5 million has been allocated for direct relief for private individuals and productive activities.

The news of the parliamentary achievement comes from Tiziano Spada, a member of the Sicilian Regional Assembly for the Democratic Party, who followed the compensation process at Palazzo dei Normanni.

Spada (PD): “Bureaucratic delays overcome, answers for those who suffered damage”

“After years of battles and appeals, the Region of Sicily has finally allocated the necessary resources for relief for the families and businesses that suffered very serious damage in 2023 from the fires in the Syracuse area and the disaster emergencies,” said the member of the Sicilian Regional Assembly Tiziano Spada. “My perseverance in the exclusive interest of the territory and its citizens has produced the hoped-for effects.”

On the timing of the disbursement, the Democratic Party member highlighted the imminent publication of the implementing decrees: “After three years of listening and formal procedures, we have managed to provide the answers the territory was waiting for. The funds for the reimbursements will shortly be published in the Official Gazette of the Region of Sicily. This is an issue I have followed step by step to overcome the bureaucratic blockages and give recovery tools to those who live and invest in Sicily.”

Over 100 applications for fires and floods in Melilli, Syracuse and Carlentini

The pool of beneficiaries covers several geographical areas of the province of Syracuse particularly hard hit by extreme events over the past 36 months:

Summer 2023 fires: Over 100 applications recorded and submitted by companies, agricultural businesses and productive activities in the areas of Syracuse, Melilli and Carlentini ;

Over 100 applications recorded and submitted by companies, agricultural businesses and productive activities in the areas of ; Flooding: Relief also extended to citizens and property owners who suffered damage due to hydrogeological instability and flooding that repeatedly affected the municipalities of the Syracuse area.

“An important result,” concluded Tiziano Spada, “from which hundreds of people will directly benefit, people who have had to wait far too long to see their rights recognised.”