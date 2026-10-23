Francofonte: serious accident in via Armando Diaz as cyclist hit by vehicle and airlifted to Catania

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

FRANCOFONTE (SR) – A morning of deep concern in Francofonte after a very serious road accident at around 10.30am on via Armando Diaz, a central road in the citrus-growing Municipality and a busy thoroughfare due to a popular supermarket.

The victim was a woman in her fifties from the centre of Syracuse, who was knocked down by a vehicle while riding her bicycle.

Emergency response and airlift to Catania

The collision, witnessed by several passers-by, triggered an immediate emergency response. Paramedics from 118 arrived quickly in an ambulance. After assessing the severity of the woman’s injuries and the critical nature of her condition, doctors requested the emergency deployment of the air ambulance.

The 118 helicopter landed at the helipad in contrada Sant’Antonio, where the woman was transferred from the ambulance before being airlifted urgently to a highly specialised hospital in Catania.

Community anxious for a well-known local resident

News of the tragic accident soon spread throughout Francofonte, causing deep distress and anxiety among residents. The woman in her fifties is well known in the town for her vitality and her great passion for cycling, regularly riding her mountain bike through the town’s streets.

Officers from the Municipal Police of Francofonte attended the scene on via Armando Diaz, where they cordoned off the area, managed traffic and carried out measurements. The officers are now interviewing witnesses and checking for any CCTV cameras near the supermarket to determine the exact circumstances of the collision and establish responsibility.