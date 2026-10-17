“Health card renewal”: new email scam. Health Ministry warning: “Do not click”

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

ROME / SICILY – Pay close attention to your email inbox: the Health Ministry has issued an official alert regarding a new and insidious nationwide phishing campaign that improperly uses the ministry’s name and logos.

The fraudulent messages urge citizens to provide personal and sensitive data under the false pretext of needing to renew their health card.

How the fake renewal scam works

The deceptive mechanism, detailed by the IT experts at Lungotevere Ripa, aims to trigger a sense of urgency to push users into making mistakes:

The bait email: The user receives an apparently official email urging them to update or renew their expiring or expired health card. The clone website: The message contains a link that directs users to a fake web platform, carefully designed to mimic the graphics and visual layout of official websites. Identity theft: Inside the fake portal, users are asked to fill out a form by entering personal, biographical and sensitive data. The risks: The stolen information and documents are then used for illegal activities, including digital identity cloning, resale on the dark web or further credit and banking fraud.

Defense guide: the Ministry’s rules

The Health Ministry firmly reiterates that it has no connection to such communications and reminds users of the fundamental security rules:

“The Health Ministry does not send emails requesting the input of personal data through non-official online forms. Any procedures or requests must be carried out exclusively through the designated official channels.”

What to do if you receive a suspicious email: