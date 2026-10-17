Bronte market inspections: untraceable fruit and vegetables, over 360 kg of goods seized and €18,000 in fines

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

BRONTE (CATANIA) – Heavy fines and seizures of fruit and vegetable products at Bronte’s weekly market. In recent days, the Polizia di Stato coordinated a large joint-force operation to protect the food supply chain, combat unauthorized trading and prevent thefts from farms affecting local agricultural producers.

The high-impact operation involved officers from the Adrano Police Headquarters, working in close synergy with the Sicilian Region Forestry Corps and the Bronte Local Police.

Traceability checks: three vendors in trouble

The inspectors focused on compliance with regulations concerning the traceability and origin of food products sold at market stalls:

First vendor: Fined €6,000 and had 55 kg of fruit and vegetables without the required origin certifications seized.

Fined and had of fruit and vegetables without the required origin certifications seized. Second vendor: Issued a €6,000 fine with the administrative seizure of 100 kg of fruit and vegetables.

Issued a fine with the administrative seizure of of fruit and vegetables. Third vendor: Fined an additional €6,000 due to missing origin documentation for the goods, with 210 kg of products seized.

Overall, the inspections resulted in fines totaling €18,000 and the removal from trade of over 360 kg of fruit and vegetable goods lacking proper traceability.

Protecting consumers and agricultural producers

The operation is part of an extraordinary verification plan aimed at ensuring consumers the safety and quality of food purchased in neighborhood markets. At the same time, the checks aim to crack down on the fencing of agricultural products stolen from farms in the Catania area, a phenomenon that causes heavy economic losses to local agricultural businesses.