Haulers’ strike: Schifani-Salvini meeting; Tuesday roundtable in Milan with Sicilian representatives

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PALERMO – A turning point in the haulers’ dispute that is paralyzing logistics and distribution on the island. This morning, the President of the Sicilian Region, Renato Schifani, held a telephone summit with the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini, following the meeting already held between the same minister and the Region’s vice president, Luca Sammartino.

At the heart of the discussion was the search for immediate solutions to defuse the protest, mainly linked to the surge in fuel costs.

Key points of the agreement: roundtable in Milan and regional funds

The institutional dialogue produced two key results for the sector:

Roundtable in Milan: Next Tuesday, a ministerial meeting will be held to address and resolve the dispute’s critical issues. At the explicit request of Governor Schifani, a delegation of Sicilian haulers’ representatives will participate in the roundtable for the first time.

Next Tuesday, a ministerial meeting will be held to address and resolve the dispute’s critical issues. At the explicit request of Governor Schifani, a delegation of Sicilian haulers’ representatives will participate in the roundtable for the first time. Funds in budget adjustment: The Sicilian Region will intervene directly by allocating extraordinary funds to combat high fuel prices, including the resources within the budget adjustment currently under review by the Sicilian Regional Assembly (ARS).

Schifani: “A strategic sector, we will provide concrete answers”

President Renato Schifani expressed satisfaction at the end of the meeting with the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport: