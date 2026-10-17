Siracusa: Radicalization in Prison and Proselytism – Police Repatriate a Fake Imam, Also Expel a 48-Year-Old

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

SIRACUSA – A high-impact security operation was carried out by the Polizia di Stato in Siracusa. A 38-year-old North African citizen, deemed highly dangerous to national security due to clear signs of Islamic radicalization and his proselytizing activities among inmates, was expelled from Italian territory and repatriated under coercive escort to his country of origin.

At the same time, officers from the Immigration Office of the Police Headquarters executed a second repatriation order against a 48-year-old Romanian citizen, a repeat offender who had just been released from the local prison.

The 38-Year-Old “Imam”: Proselytism and Reports from Fellow Inmates

The man was serving a final sentence at Siracusa Prison, imposed by the Court of Assizes of Appeal in Catania for aiding and abetting illegal immigration. He also had prior convictions for violence, threats, resistance to a public official and criminal damage.

During his detention, the level of scrutiny on him was raised to the maximum:

Signs of extremism: Claiming to be an Imam and a Quran teacher, the 38-year-old repeatedly attempted to engage in ideological proselytism among his cellmates.

Claiming to be an Imam and a Quran teacher, the 38-year-old repeatedly attempted to engage in ideological proselytism among his cellmates. Internal reports: His radical drift was confirmed by reports from fellow Muslim inmates, who denounced his extremist attitude.

On the orders of the Surveillance Magistrate and by directive of the Prosecutor’s Office of Siracusa, the Immigration Office of the Police Headquarters coordinated the expulsion as a security measure. Given the subject’s high level of danger, the air repatriation was carried out with an escort detail composed of highly specialized officers.

48-Year-Old Repeat Offender Also Expelled and Repatriated

In the same hours, officers from the Police Headquarters in Siracusa completed repatriation procedures to Romania for a 48-year-old EU citizen, who had also just been released from the Siracusa penal institution.

The man has an extensive criminal record with multiple prior convictions for receiving stolen goods, attempted aggravated theft, drug dealing, brawling and unlawful carrying of weapons. Once all legal formalities were completed, the 48-year-old was removed from national territory.