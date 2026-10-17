Political clash in Sortino: Grande Sicilia replies to Parlato: “Out of the majority for months, the mayor is distracted”

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SORTINO (SIRACUSA) – A political clash is now out in the open in Sortino between mayor Vincenzo Parlato and the political movement Grande Sicilia. In a harsh joint statement, the local commissioner Pippo Mezzio and the president of the City Council, Dr. Desirée Galati, reject the recent statements by the mayor, firmly asserting the group’s autonomy and the formal break with the municipal executive that occurred months ago.

“It is not the mayor who is leaving us, we are the ones who abandoned the administration”

The local leaders of Grande Sicilia clarify the movement’s position regarding the mayor’s statements:

“It is not the mayor who is leaving Grande Sicilia, it is our movement that has been out of this administration for months. The mayor, perhaps a little distracted, is only noticing now. We have voted out of a sense of responsibility toward the city, but we distance ourselves from a way of governing that we believe is harmful to Sortino, which we do not share in its content, methods, or alliances,” state Mezzio and Galati.

The statement specifies that the only city councillors officially registered with the Grande Sicilia council group are the president herself, Desirée Galati, and councillor Miceli.

Accusations on schools, social services and public decorum: “Fleeting choices for the mayor’s ego”

Grande Sicilia representatives level harsh criticism at the management of resources and the priorities of the administrative action, denouncing the decline of essential services:

Neglected services and infrastructure: Under fire is the management of school facilities, sports facilities, and social services.

Under fire is the management of school facilities, sports facilities, and social services. Fleeting policies: “We believe that the city’s priorities have been sacrificed for fleeting initiatives, moments more useful in satisfying mayor Parlato’s ego than in addressing the real needs of citizens. Sortino is in decay, it needs concrete services and investments,” the opposition figures press.

“Let Parlato prove he has the numbers to govern”

In conclusion, Grande Sicilia challenges the mayor on the stability of the majority and the building of new balances in the City Council: