Floridia: 42-year-old arrested, to serve 1 year and 8 months in prison

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

FLORIDIA (SIRACUSA) – The Carabinieri of the Floridia station have arrested a 42-year-old local man with a criminal record, enforcing a detention order issued by the Penal Enforcement Office of the Prosecutor’s Office at the Court of Cremona.

The man, already known to the police for previous crimes against persons, property and drug laws, was taken by the officers to the Cavadonna prison in Siracusa, where he will serve his remaining sentence.

The conviction for crimes committed between Milan and Cremona

The restrictive measure stems from the final convictions accumulated by the 42-year-old for crimes committed between 2015 and 2020 in the areas of Milan and Cremona.

The man must serve a remaining sentence of 1 year and 8 months in prison for:

Unlawful possession of narcotic substances

Unauthorized access to a computer system

Computer fraud

After the formalities were completed at the Floridia station, the 42-year-old was transferred to the Siracusa prison.