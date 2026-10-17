Pride for the IIS of Palazzolo Acreide, awarded at the General States of Education in Palermo

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SYRACUSE / PALAZZOLO ACREIDE, October 17, 2026 – Great satisfaction and enthusiasm have been expressed by CNA Siracusa for the prestigious award given on October 14 to the IIS of Palazzolo Acreide at the Cantieri Culturali della Zisa in Palermo, during the opening ceremony of the General States of Education “La Sicilia fa Scuola”, held in the presence of the Minister of Education and Merit.

In the spotlight was the project “NepiBeer” (artisanal beer with nepitella from the Monti Iblei), designed and developed by students of the Professional Agricultural Institute in collaboration with the Alveria craft brewery.

CNA Siracusa’s satisfaction: “Combining artisan know-how and innovation”

Commenting on this important achievement was Rosanna Magnano, territorial president of CNA Siracusa, recalling how the project had already shown enormous potential in the past:

“We are particularly pleased with the award for NepiBeer, which had already won first place in the national Craftsmanship and School competition organized by CNA. This new recognition confirms that we were right: it is an idea capable of combining artisan know-how, innovation and the enhancement of a specialty from our territory. NepiBeer shows that craftsmanship is a possible future for our young people, not a profession of the past. The best ideas are born when school and business work together,”declared President Magnano.

Congratulations to the Institute and praise for the MUNER project

The provincial leadership of CNA extended their congratulations to the School Principal, Professor Cristina Fanara, to the entire teaching staff, and in particular to students Daniele Spada and Andrea Giompaolo, who proudly represented the Iblean institute during the ceremony in Palermo.

Praise and congratulations were also extended to the students who designed the MUNER project, which was also awarded an important recognition in the same context of the General States of Education.