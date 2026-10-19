“From the Sea to the Iblei”: Success in Buccheri for the “Blue Zone Lunch,” a Perfect Union of Fish and Tonda Iblea Oil

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

BUCCHERI – A packed hall, the authentic scents and flavours of Sicilian tradition, and an important awareness-raising message about mindful fish consumption and the choice of high-quality raw materials. The Buccheri leg of the “From the Sea to the Iblei” project, which culminated yesterday at the Teatro Comunale with the well-attended “Blue Zone Lunch,” was a great success with the public.

The initiative, designed to connect Sicily’s fishing heritage with the prized olive oil production of Tonda Iblea extra virgin olive oil, aims to promote a healthy lifestyle and greater food culture by bridging the coast and the inland.

Synergy between territory and excellence: the words of mayor Caiazzo and Pierpaolo Drago

Satisfaction with the success of the event was expressed by Buccheri’s mayor, Alessandro Caiazzo: “We filled the Teatro Comunale to highlight, in particular, the perfect pairing of fish and our Tonda Iblea oil. It was an occasion for conviviality but also for in-depth discussion on preservation methods, thanks to the contribution of Drago Conserve. We hope for increasingly close collaboration with the Drago family and with local businesses to promote our territory.”

One of the day’s central moments was the presentation by Pierpaolo Drago (fourth generation of the historic Siracusa-based company Drago Conserve), who illustrated the artisanal processing stages of the fish: “Oil is a natural preservative that maintains the organoleptic characteristics of the fish without resorting to artificial preservatives or colourings. Thanks to gentle cooking in water and salt and subsequent preservation in oil, we are able to fully enhance the product while keeping its nutritional principles, such as Omega 3 and Omega 6, intact.”

A decisive contribution also came from the local company Tondo, a small Buccheri-based producer specialising in top-quality EVO oil, which provided the Tonda Iblea oil used for the lunch (prepared by the restaurant A Niviera) free of charge and actively participated in the training sessions.

Schools take centre stage with the “Colours from the Sea” exhibition and educational cartoons

Special attention was paid to the younger generation. In the theatre foyer, drawings created by pupils from the Istituto Comprensivo “Valle dell’Anapo” (Badia campus) as part of the “Colours from the Sea” workshop were displayed. During the event, an educational cartoon was also screened, designed to explain to children, in simple and immediate language, fish traceability, species seasonality and the value of quality at the table.

The event is part of the broader “From the Sea to the Iblei” project, co-financed by the European Union through the Sicilian Region’s FEAMPA 2021-2027 programme, aimed at enhancing the agri-food supply chain and health starting from the island’s emblematic products.