Fuel price crisis: Gennuso (FI) says “Solution is near”

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

“Over this long week, I have been in contact several times with the President of the Sicilian Region, Renato Schifani, to assess the situation regarding the fuel price crisis and the difficulties affecting the transport system and the supply of goods. President Schifani, who has been in close contact with the national government from the start to find a solution to the reported issues and to represent Sicily’s needs in Rome, has reassured me: the solution, the agreement to resolve this matter, is a question of days.”

This was stated by Riccardo Gennuso, member of the Sicilian Regional Assembly for Forza Italia, who is closely monitoring the developments of the protest that marked a difficult weekend for Sicily, with the peaceful blockade of transport and growing concerns about the impact on product distribution. The repercussions are beginning to be felt on the food distribution front as well, particularly in the fruit and vegetable sector, with the first reports of supermarkets running out of certain supplies. This is a situation that risks further worsening the difficulties faced by citizens, commercial operators and businesses.

“It is essential to reach a solution quickly, because the repercussions risk involving the entire Sicilian economy, from agricultural businesses to hauliers and consumers. The situation is being constantly monitored, and institutional dialogue is moving in the right direction,” the regional minister added.

“I am certain that the work being carried out by President Schifani with Rome will soon translate into a concrete response. Sicily needs certainty to ensure the continuity of transport, protect productive activities and prevent further hardship for citizens,” Gennuso concluded.