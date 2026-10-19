Ragusa, Councillor Giovanni Iacono resigns: “Personal choice”. Succession opens in Cassì’s municipal executive

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RAGUSA – A calm yet administratively significant political earthquake at Ragusa Municipality: councillor Giovanni Iacono has formally submitted his resignation from the municipal executive led by mayor Peppe Cassì. A decision long in the making and already discussed with the mayor in recent months, now culminating in the end of his experience in city government.

Personal reasons and administrative continuity until the very end

In the note announcing his step back, Iacono clarified that the choice is strictly tied to personal reasons. Despite mayor Cassì’s urging to continue the term to complete the numerous ongoing dossiers and projects, the administrator deemed it no longer possible to postpone the end of his commitment in the executive.

Before formalizing his farewell, Iacono made sure to complete the most urgent tasks and launch new administrative procedures, thereby ensuring maximum operational continuity in the administrative action and leaving no gaps in his sector’s work.

Thanks to mayor Cassì, “Partecipiamo” and the Ragusa community

In his farewell message, the former councillor expressed deep gratitude to mayor Peppe Cassì for the trust and the years of shared work, described as an intense season guided by a strong civic spirit and important transformations for the city.

He also warmly thanked the entire Ragusa community, his fellow executive members, the City Council president, and both majority and opposition councillors. A heartfelt thought went to the civic movement “Partecipiamo”, of which Iacono is a co-founder and which he represented both in the city assemblies and in the government team. Iacono also extended his greetings to the general secretary, the directors and the employees of the Municipality and its subsidiaries, emphasizing that his activity was always oriented towards safeguarding the common good.

With Iacono’s exit, mayor Peppe Cassì now faces a phase of reshuffling to identify the profile who will take over the delegated roles and the baton within the executive at Palazzo dell’Aquila.