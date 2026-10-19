Catania, Carabinieri and Municipal Police raid in via Plebiscito and San Cristoforo: 10 scooters seized, fines and checks on tampered electric bikes

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

CATANIA – Extraordinary and coordinated territorial control services continue non-stop in the San Cristoforo area and along the historic via Plebiscito. The operation, conducted by the Carabinieri of the Catania Piazza Dante Station and the Radiomobile Unit in close synergy with Municipal Police personnel, aimed to combat widespread illegal activity, urban decay and non-compliance with the Highway Code.

Unauthorised occupation of public land: raid on a dealership

During checks on commercial activities in the area, the officers focused on the regularity of authorisations for external structures and the occupation of public spaces.

At a motorcycle dealership located along via Plebiscito, several irregularities emerged: an unauthorised sun awning, illegal advertising signs and extensive occupation of public land, achieved by displaying numerous two-wheeled vehicles directly on the pavement and the roadway. The owner was issued administrative sanctions totalling €653, while 10 motor vehicles were seized.

Tampered electric bikes and road checks: seizures and administrative detentions

Particular rigor was applied in checks on electric micro-mobility vehicles. The Carabinieri stopped and inspected an electric-assisted bicycle, detecting technical tampering with the electric motor designed to increase its power and effectively turn it into a genuine moped. As the vehicle lacked a license plate, homologation and registration for road use, it was immediately seized for subsequent confiscation.

On the road safety front, patrol checks led to the detection of:

4 violations for driving mopeds without a protective helmet;

for driving mopeds without a protective helmet; 1 violation for driving a vehicle without R.C.A. insurance coverage.

The total amount of fines issued is €1,750. In addition to these interventions, four scooters were subjected to administrative detention and a car was seized.

The operation is part of the “high-impact” activities promoted by the Etna Carabinieri to restore urban decorum and legality in the historic districts with the highest residential density in the city.