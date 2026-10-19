Ragusa, €6.2 million competition for the Cittadella dello Sport: praise from Architects

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RAGUSA – The Order of Architects, Planners, Landscape Architects and Conservationists of the province of Ragusa has warmly welcomed the publication of the two-phase design competition notice issued by the Municipality of Ragusa for the creation of the future Cittadella dello Sport. This is a strategic project with an estimated value of over €6.2 million, aimed at redeveloping an area of 195,000 square meters located between via Rumor, via Berlinguer, via Cartia and via Psaumida.

The project aims to regenerate the Scuola dello Sport area by creating a center of excellence for student social housing, complemented by integrated spaces dedicated to study, outdoor sports, socializing and large collective events.

“Affirmation of project culture”: the words of president Pitruzzello

For the provincial Order, the adoption of the design competition represents a cultural victory and a strong signal towards architectural quality and administrative transparency.

«We do not consider this result as a mere administrative act, but as the affirmation of a precise project culture – states the president of the Order of Architects of Ragusa, Vincenzo Pitruzzello –. For years we have argued that the design competition must become the privileged tool for public works: it enhances skills, ensures anonymity and entrusts evaluation to qualified commissions. The Order is not a passive spectator of urban changes, but an active interlocutor alongside the institutions».

Transparency with the AWN platform and an opportunity for young talent

A fundamental step in the process is the use of the official online platform AWN, provided by the National Council of Architects. The memorandum of understanding with the Municipality of Ragusa, initiated under the previous Scollo presidency and completed by the current administration, guarantees the maximum regularity and traceability of all competition phases.

Finally, president Pitruzzello emphasizes the initiative’s value for the new generation of professionals: «The two-phase competition structure removes the barriers that often limit young people in public competitions. We invite all colleagues, especially the youngest designers, to enthusiastically take up this great challenge for Ragusa’s future. Good architecture is not a cost, but a lasting value for the entire community».