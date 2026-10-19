Clashes and decay in Borgata: Siracusa Next Gen raises the alarm: “Piazza Santa Lucia a bastion of legality, more controls needed”

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SYRACUSE – Rising social tension and recent incidents of crime in the Borgata district have reignited the debate on urban safety in Syracuse. The political platform Siracusa Next Gen has issued a firm appeal to institutions and law enforcement following a serious assault in piazza Santa Lucia against individuals active in local and regional associations.

Unease among residents and threats to associations

The latest episodes of violence and petty crime have highlighted the urgent need to tackle the visible decay in the district, a source of deep insecurity for both long-standing residents and the many social and cultural groups that enliven the area daily.

“The commitment to legality, tenaciously upheld by associations that have chosen to work in the district to defend justice and democratic values, must not and cannot be undermined,” explain Siracusa Next Gen representatives. “It is essential that law enforcement and local authorities join forces with those operating on the ground to combat widespread illegality and restore livability and dignity to one of the city’s most important historic districts.”

Request for meeting with the Prefect and assembly in the square

In response to the sense of abandonment reported by citizens, the political coalition—which brings together parties and civic movements focused on administrative renewal in the city—has announced a series of immediate initiatives: