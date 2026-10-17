Marziano: “Mayor of Noto must clarify in City Council”

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

The Nexus investigation, which led to the issuance of precautionary and interdiction measures against political and business figures in the Municipality of Siracusa, indirectly implicates the mayor of Noto, Corrado Figura. Member of the Sicilian Regional Assembly Bruno Marziano has now weighed in, urging the mayor to clarify the circumstances that have emerged and to report to the City Council.

At the heart of the matter are certain passages in the order issued by the preliminary investigations judge, which refer to an alleged “criminal association” promoted and organized by Carabinieri chief warrant officer Salvatore Strazzulla, described as an intermediary for politicians and entrepreneurs from Siracusa, “as well as for the mayor of Noto, Corrado Figura.”

According to press reports, on May 9, 2025, a meeting allegedly took place during which, as Strazzulla himself reportedly told a colleague with enthusiasm, he was offered a municipal property described as “a farmhouse” to develop a bed and breakfast, in exchange for an alleged favor at the Prosecutor’s Office.

Marziano describes the situation as “serious and disturbing,” while stressing the need to distinguish between the allegations that have emerged and any potential responsibilities that must be established by the competent judicial authorities.

“Determining any judicial responsibilities is the magistracy’s role, and in cases of legal proceedings, the presumption of innocence must be respected until the final judgment,” the former parliamentarian emphasizes.

However, Marziano argues that when such matters involve—even indirectly—institutional representatives, it is not enough to await judicial developments. “In cases like this, where political and administrative authorities are implicated, moral and political responsibility must take precedence,” he states.

This leads to his direct appeal to the mayor of Noto, whom Marziano acknowledges may be able to prove his unrelatedness to the events, while still calling for a public and institutional stance.

“Personally, I hope the mayor can demonstrate, in the competent forums, his unrelatedness to these events. But this, all the more reason, does not absolve him from speaking clearly to the city and its citizens in the natural institutional setting—that is, the City Council,” he declares.

The request, therefore, is for a public clarification from the mayor to dispel the doubts and concerns raised by the news surrounding the investigation.