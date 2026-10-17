“The Church does not live for itself”: the Diocese of Acireale celebrates the Missionary Vigil in Macchia di Giarre

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

MACCHIA DI GIARRE (CATANIA) – In preparation for the 100th World Mission Day scheduled for Sunday, October 18, on the theme “One in Christ, united in mission”, the diocesan community of Acireale gathered on Friday, October 16, at the Maria Santissima della Provvidenza church in Macchia di Giarre for the solemn Missionary Vigil.

Leading the moment of prayer and communion was the vicar general of the Diocese of Acireale, Monsignor Agostino Russo, who called the faithful to the responsibility of every baptized person in proclaiming the Gospel.

Monsignor Russo: “Be a sign and instrument of salvation”

In his address, Monsignor Agostino Russo emphasized the profound value of being a community oriented outward:

“We find strength in the certainty that Jesus is always among us. The Church does not live for itself, but is a universal sign and instrument of salvation for all humanity”, the vicar general recalled, stressing how Baptism represents the foundation of a mandate that extends to the ends of the earth.

The mandate to delegates and the 100-year commemoration

The vigil, organized by the Diocesan Missionary Office and Missio Giovani, also featured an address by the director of the Missionary Office, Father Orazio Sciacca: