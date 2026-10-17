Francofonte, the “Solidarity and Legality” Tour returns to Stadio Morina on October 24

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FRANCOFONTE (SIRACUSA) – Sport, social commitment and community spirit are once again uniting the area of Francofonte at an event dedicated to charity and civic values. On Saturday, October 24, starting at 3:00 PM, the Stadio Comunale “Silvio Morina” will host the sixth edition of the “Solidarity and Legality” Tour, a charity football tournament featuring various local teams.

The initiative is promoted by police officers from the Siracusa Police Headquarters, led by head Giovanni Bruccone, who for years has been a reference point in organizing events dedicated to solidarity, legality and the promotion of sport as a means of social cohesion. The event is supported and organized in collaboration with the Municipality of Francofonte, the Siracusa branch of the police union COISP and long-standing local associations, including the Panathlon Club of Siracusa and CSAIn.

The four teams on the field

The tournament will see four representative teams from the province compete on the pitch at “Silvio Morina”:

Città di Francofonte Vecchie Glorie

Commercianti Lentini

Questura Siracusa

Team ASP Siracusa

Proceeds to Caritas for families in need

The event aims to turn sporting passion into a concrete act of help for the community: all proceeds from the event’s donations will be donated to the Caritas Parrocchiale S. Francesco D’Assisi – Chiesa Madre di Francofonte, with the goal of supporting families and individuals in economic hardship in the area.

The organizers invite all citizens of Francofonte and neighboring municipalities to attend the event to spend an afternoon of celebration, sport and sharing.