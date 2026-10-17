Scordia, off-duty Carabiniere saves 41-year-old struck by sudden illness

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

SCORDIA (CATANIA) – A providential and timely intervention averted tragedy in Scordia, in the province of Catania. An off-duty Carabiniere from the Catania Radiomobile Unit saved the life of a 41-year-old man who was suddenly struck by a serious illness inside his own home.

The screams and the swift intervention in piazza San Sebastiano

The incident occurred near piazza San Sebastiano. While in the area, the officer was drawn by the desperate screams of a woman coming from a nearby house. He rushed over immediately to see what was happening and found the 41-year-old’s mother desperately asking for help for her son, who had lost consciousness after a sudden faint.

Life-saving maneuvers until the 118 arrived

Assessing the seriousness of the situation and finding the man’s airways obstructed, the Carabiniere did not hesitate:

Immediate action: He cleared the man’s airways and immediately began cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

He cleared the man’s airways and immediately began cardiopulmonary resuscitation. Continuous cardiac massage: The officer continued the life support without interruption until the 118 ambulance, which had been alerted in advance, arrived.

The officer continued the life support without interruption until the 118 ambulance, which had been alerted in advance, arrived. Rush to the hospital: Once taken over by the medical staff, the 41-year-old was urgently transported to Caltagirone hospital for treatment and the necessary checks. Fortunately, the man was declared out of danger.

The episode once again testifies to the Carabinieri’s strong sense of duty and quick thinking, always serving citizens even beyond working hours.