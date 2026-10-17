Drug dealing in Modica Alta: 46-year-old arrested near Salesiano Institute

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

MODICA (RAGUSA) – The crackdown on drug trafficking in the Modica area continues. State Police officers arrested a 46-year-old woman from Modica, caught in the Modica Alta district, in the area adjacent to the Salesiano Institute, on charges of drug possession for dealing.

The police raid and the judge’s validation

The events date back to last Thursday, when State Police patrols, noticing suspicious movements and unusual comings and goings in the historic district, decided to launch a targeted check. The search allowed them to find the narcotic substance and immediately proceed with the woman’s arrest in the act.

After an initial order from the on-duty magistrate placing her under house arrest, the case moved to the courtrooms: