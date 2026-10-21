Housing emergency: Sicilian Regional Assembly approves PD amendment raising fund to €17 million for 11,000 families

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

PALERMO – Concrete answers for Sicilian families at risk of arrears and repossession. During the work of the Sicilian Regional Assembly on the Budget Variation Bill, a key amendment tabled by the Democratic Party group was approved, increasing the funding allocated to the housing emergency and raising the total fund from €8 million to €17 million.

The measure will provide a lifeline to around 11,000 households across the region currently facing enforcement eviction proceedings (80% of which are due to no-fault arrears), giving them a real chance to clear and regularise their debts.

Tiziano Spada (PD): “Housing is a right, the opposition stands up for citizens”

Emphasising the significance of the cross-party agreement is Tiziano Spada, member of the Sicilian Regional Assembly for the Democratic Party and mayor of Solarino, who claimed a constructive role for the opposition in the face of the budget manoeuvre at Palazzo dei Normanni:

“Thanks to the amendment from the Democratic Party group we have secured an increase in the fund to support 11,000 households in Sicily,” Spada said. “The needs of citizens are our absolute priority in the face of a legislative framework from the Schifani government that, unfortunately, still has the usual flaws and favouritism.”

Attack on Rome’s cuts: “€9 million added to fill the national gap”

The parliamentary initiative promoted by the Democratic MPs comes as a direct response to the €25 million cut made to the housing emergency fund by the national government:

“From Rome they chose to abandon the most vulnerable families to their fate with a reckless cut to the resources for those in need,” the regional MP pressed on. “That is why we strongly wanted to top up the initial fund with an additional €9 million. This is a decision made solely in the interests of those struggling to make ends meet. Housing is a right, not a privilege, and politics has an ethical duty to defend it with tangible actions, not just words.”

Key phrases

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Tags

ARS, Sicilian Regional Assembly, Tiziano Spada, Democratic Party, Renato Schifani, housing emergency, housing, Sicily economy, Sicily politics, Sicilia Da Vivere