Incitement to commit offences: promoter of the “17 October Movement” page under investigation, 30-year-old Youssef Siher searched

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ROME – New judicial developments linked to the investigation into the unrest that erupted last week. Youssef Siher, a 30-year-old of Moroccan origin, has been entered in the register of suspects on suspicion of the aggravated offence of incitement to commit offences. Investigators consider him the strategic mind behind the management of the Instagram page called “Movimento 17 ottobre”.

The social media page had been created the very day after the clashes and street violence to relaunch initiatives and messages now under scrutiny by investigators.

Search and digital forensics

This morning, police executed a warrant for a personal and home search of the young researcher, proceeding to the seizure and analysis of his computers, phones and digital storage devices. Siher’s position is now under detailed examination by investigators to reconstruct his network of contacts and any complicity in managing the profile.

Checks on the 30-year-old’s background have revealed a qualified academic and professional path: in the past he carried out research and collaborated with ISPI (Institute for International Political Studies). He subsequently did an internship and worked as a contributing journalist with the newspaper Il Fatto Quotidiano, a professional relationship the newsroom itself has stated ended about a year and a half ago.

Investigations continue to determine the scope of the messages spread online and any causal link with the episodes of urban violence recorded in recent days.