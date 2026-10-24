Tension in the centre-right as Vinciullo hits back at Cannata: “Before giving lessons, look at Avola; unity cannot be à la carte”

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

SYRACUSE – New aftershocks are rattling the centre-right political landscape in Syracuse. Vincenzo Vinciullo, provincial commissioner of Grande Sicilia, has responded in unequivocal terms to recent statements by the national MP for Fratelli d’Italia, Luca Cannata, regarding the positioning and strategic choices of political forces in the city.

A direct broadside that throws the spotlight on the territorial inconsistencies and coalition dynamics between Syracuse and the nearby town of Avola.

“À la carte unity: in Avola the centre-right is in opposition”

Pressed by the FdI member’s words, Vinciullo sent the accusations of inconsistency back to sender, urging the Avola MP to first clarify the administrative affairs of his own home town:

“MP Luca Cannata seems concerned about Grande Sicilia’s political stance in Syracuse,” Vincenzo Vinciullo began, “but before lecturing others on consistency, he would do well to look at what is happening in his own city, Avola, where the centre-right has been in opposition for 15 years and where there are no concrete signs of openness towards the parties and movements that are part of it.”

“Is centre-right unity a principle that always holds, or only when it suits?” Vinciullo, Grande Sicilia’s commissioner, continued. “If we really want to talk about consistency, we should start at home. In Avola, the city that is MP Cannata’s main political base, the centre-right is confined to opposition. We do not see any willingness on his part, or his party’s, to open a dialogue to rebuild the coalition.”

Vinciullo’s challenge: “Dissolve Avola’s municipal executive to set an example”

To move beyond declarations and demonstrate a real commitment to reuniting the coalition, Vinciullo issued a precise political proposal to the Fratelli d’Italia leadership:

“It is rather odd to call for centre-right unity in Syracuse and then behave in the exact opposite way in Avola, where Forza Italia, Noi Moderati, Lega and Grande Sicilia are forced into opposition. Evidently the principle changes depending on which Municipality you are in. We accept his appeal, but he should set the example: he should lead the dissolution of Avola’s municipal executive, launching a shared political path and opening dialogue and management of the city together with all centre-right forces. That would be a concrete and more meaningful signal than a proclamation from an assembly.”

“FdI in Syracuse reduced to a shadow”

Finally, the Grande Sicilia leader analysed the electoral weight of the parties in the city, claiming the consistency of the path so far traced by his own movement:

“Perhaps MP Cannata is annoyed to see that in Syracuse, Fratelli d’Italia’s representation has been reduced to a shadow,” Vinciullo concluded. “This is a political fact they would do well to reflect on: when results do not match expectations, you should question your own choices and assess the mistakes made. In the last elections, Grande Sicilia has always supported the centre-right clearly and without convenient formulas. Consistency is measured by actions, not by public statements.”