Milan struggles late but wins 3-2 against Atalanta: Rossoneri temporarily in fourth place

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

MILAN – The Lombardy derby goes to Milan. The Rossoneri defeated Atalanta 3-2 in a thrilling match at San Siro, securing three crucial points and—at least temporarily—climbing to fourth place in the standings. For nearly an hour, the home side dominated the game, leading 3-0 before enduring a fierce and dangerous comeback from the team managed by mister Sarri.

Milan dominance in the first half and a hat-trick of goals early in the second

Milan starts strongly, backed by their home crowd. At the 13th minute, Pulisic scores, but the goal is disallowed by referee Chiffi due to an offside position flagged by VAR. Atalanta responds with Krstovic, who, after beating Maignan, shoots just wide from a tight angle.

At the 22nd minute, the decisive moment: Musah’s shot is deflected by Obric’s outstretched arm. VAR calls Chiffi for an On-Field Review, and a penalty is awarded. Gonçalo Ramos coolly converts it for 1-0. Just before halftime, at the 43rd minute, Rabiot doubles the lead.

In the second half, the Rossoneri keep pressing. After hits on the post and chances by Chukwueze, Hutchinson, and Pulisic, another penalty is awarded at the 54th minute for another handball in Atalanta’s box. Ramos steps up again, but Carnesecchi guesses right and dives to save, sending the ball out for a corner. From Modric’s corner kick, Rabiot sets up Gila, who heads in to make it 3-0 at the 57th minute.

Atalanta’s comeback and a tense finish

Trailing by three, mister Sarri shakes up Atalanta, bringing on Zalewski and Gaetano for Rowe and Pasalic. The substitutions pay off immediately: after Krstovic hits the post, at the 66th minute, Zalewski delivers a cross into the box for Gaetano, who fires past Maignan on the first touch to make it 3-1.

Atalanta grows in confidence and, at the 81st minute, cuts the deficit further: Bellanova advances down the right and crosses to Krstovic, who heads in for 3-2. Two minutes later, Zalewski finds himself one-on-one with Maignan, but the Milan goalkeeper pulls off a miraculous save, mesmerizing the forward and preserving the lead.

In the final minutes and stoppage time, both teams stretch the play: the newly introduced Jashari tests Carnesecchi twice on the counterattack before the final whistle confirms Milan’s 3-2 victory.