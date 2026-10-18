Fiorello returns to Rai 1: the surprise show with Biggio airs right after TG1

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ROME – The long-awaited return of Rosario Fiorello is airing right now on Rai 1. Immediately after the 8:00 PM edition of TG1 and before the usual Affari Tuoi slot, the showman from Catania has taken over the access prime time slot together with his inseparable partner Fabrizio Biggio.

A live surprise that precedes “La Pennicanza”

The TV surprise, announced in recent days with ironic social media teasers deliberately shrouded in mystery, represents a true “lightning strip” of entertainment. A surprise move designed to launch the debut of “La Pennicanza”, the new radio project by the duo set to begin on Rai Radio 2.

With improvised gags, jokes about TV schedules, and the usual overwhelming pace that characterizes his appearances, Fiorello returns to the screen of Rai’s first channel 15 years after the major success of Il più grande spettacolo dopo il weekend, once again demonstrating his ability to revolutionize the timing of mainstream television.